California Coast News

Improving wildfire preparedness: Ventura County legislator's plan close to final approval

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:02 PM PDT
A helicopter flies over a wildfire, dropping water on the flames.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A helicopter drops water on the December 2017 Thomas Fire, which burned more than 280,000 acres of land in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Santa Ana winds were a significant factor in the fire.

The proposal requires water districts in high-risk areas to take additional steps to keep water flowing during significant power outages.

A Ventura County legislator’s plan to improve the ability of the state’s community water systems to deal with major wildfires is now a step away from final approval.

AB 367 would require water districts to develop emergency backup plans in any area the state considers to be at a high risk of fire.

The bill also calls for districts to develop backup power to keep pumps working when the electric grid is down. It also requires fireproof water pumps and generators.

Democratic State Assemblyman Steve Bennett of Ventura authored the legislation. He’s been interested in the issue since firefighters ran into water issues while battling the 2017 Thomas Fire in Ventura County.

With the State Legislature passing AB 367, it’s now on the Governor’s desk waiting for his action.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
