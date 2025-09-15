Improving wildfire preparedness: Ventura County legislator's plan close to final approval

A Ventura County legislator’s plan to improve the ability of the state’s community water systems to deal with major wildfires is now a step away from final approval.

AB 367 would require water districts to develop emergency backup plans in any area the state considers to be at a high risk of fire.

The bill also calls for districts to develop backup power to keep pumps working when the electric grid is down. It also requires fireproof water pumps and generators.

Democratic State Assemblyman Steve Bennett of Ventura authored the legislation. He’s been interested in the issue since firefighters ran into water issues while battling the 2017 Thomas Fire in Ventura County.

With the State Legislature passing AB 367, it’s now on the Governor’s desk waiting for his action.