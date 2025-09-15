Hey Jude! Hey Paul! Sir Paul McCartney to perform in Santa Barbara in popup concert

A music legend is going to do a popup concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl in advance of his Northern America stadium tour. Paul McCartney will play at the bowl is a one-night-only event.

It will be the hottest ticket in years for the Santa Barbara Bowl.

He’s set to perform on Friday, September 26 at the iconic music venue.

It’s just three days before he kicks off his Get Back Tour 2025, in which he’ll do stadium concerts in major markets like Las Vegas, Denver Minneapolis and Chicago.

It’s the first time the 83-year-old musician has played at the Santa Barbara Bowl.However, another Beatle, Ringo Starr, performed there just last year.

The Bowl won’t be selling tickets. Sales will be online, using a random selection process. You have to register to get into the lottery. Registration is open until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

