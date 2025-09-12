Weekend rocket launch set for Central Coast

Yet another rocket launch from the Central Coast is set to take place from this weekend.

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch Saturday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is planned for 8:41 a.m. If the weather remains clear, it should be visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties.

The rocket is carrying 24 communications satellites.It would be the 28th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.