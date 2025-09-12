2025
California Coast News

Weekend rocket launch set for Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:09 AM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
SpaceX is set to launch 24 communications satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is set to launch 24 communications satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Yet another rocket launch from the Central Coast is set to take place from this weekend.

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch Saturday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is planned for 8:41 a.m. If the weather remains clear, it should be visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties.

The rocket is carrying 24 communications satellites.It would be the 28th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.
