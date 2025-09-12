Detectives say they've arrested a Ventura County man on arson and hate crime charges

Detectives say they’ve arrested a Ventura County man for an arson attack that they are calling a hate crime.

On August 20, a vehicle was gutted by a fire in Fillmore.Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, and members of the Sheriff’s Office Arson Unit determined it was an arson attack.They also discovered that the vehicle’s owner had been victimized by vandalism in the past.Detectives think the incidents were racially motivated.

They started an investigation, and working with a witness identified a suspect.

This week, the team arrested Ivan Duenas of Fillmore.They say a search of the 41-year-old man’s vehicle and home turned up evidence linking him to the arson attack.He was arrested for arson, as well as a charge of violating civil rights by damaging property.