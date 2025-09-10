They're off! Batch of military satellites launched from the Central Coast Wednesday

The first in a series of new U.S. military satellites has been launched from the Central Coast.

SpaceX launched the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday morning. The 7:12 a.m. launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carried 21 small satellites into orbit.

They're expected to be part of a network of more than 150 satellites that provide military tactical communications and early warning about missiles being fired. Some test satellites have already been launched, but these are expected to be the first operational versions.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. Cloud cover obscured the launch for much of the Tri-Counties.