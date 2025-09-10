2025
California Coast News

They're off! Batch of military satellites launched from the Central Coast Wednesday

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 10, 2025 at 2:50 PM PDT
SpaceX launches a package of military satellites from the Central Coast Wednesday morning.
SpaceX
SpaceX launches a package of military satellites from the Central Coast Wednesday morning.

The satellites are part of a network that provides global communications for the U.S. military and a new early warning system for missile launches.

The first in a series of new U.S. military satellites has been launched from the Central Coast.

SpaceX launched the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday morning. The 7:12 a.m. launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carried 21 small satellites into orbit.

They're expected to be part of a network of more than 150 satellites that provide military tactical communications and early warning about missiles being fired. Some test satellites have already been launched, but these are expected to be the first operational versions.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. Cloud cover obscured the launch for much of the Tri-Counties.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
