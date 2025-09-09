2025
California Coast News

West Nile Virus detected in Ventura County for the first time this year

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:19 AM PDT
West Nile Virus is transmitted through mosquitoes.
Centers For Disease Control
West Nile Virus is transmitted through mosquitoes.

Bird tests postive for the virus in Simi Valley. So far, no human cases reported in the county.

A disease which can cause a serious, and potentially fatal flulike illness has surfaced for the first time this year in Ventura County.

A bird in Simi Valley tested positive for West Nile Virus. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. It's spread when an infected mosquito bites a bird, and then another mosquito bites the infected bird.

The disease is established in the Tri-Counties, but becomes an issue at times of the year when mosquitoes are more common. No human cases have been reported in the county so far this year. But, the discovery of the infected mosquito is a warning sign for the public.

County Environmental Health officials say you should eliminate all standing water on your property, because it's where mosquitoes breed. You should also use insect repellent and wear long sleeved shirts and pants if you are outdoors around dawn and dusk when mosquitos are out.
