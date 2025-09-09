West Nile Virus detected in Ventura County for the first time this year

A disease which can cause a serious, and potentially fatal flulike illness has surfaced for the first time this year in Ventura County.

A bird in Simi Valley tested positive for West Nile Virus. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. It's spread when an infected mosquito bites a bird, and then another mosquito bites the infected bird.

The disease is established in the Tri-Counties, but becomes an issue at times of the year when mosquitoes are more common. No human cases have been reported in the county so far this year. But, the discovery of the infected mosquito is a warning sign for the public.

County Environmental Health officials say you should eliminate all standing water on your property, because it's where mosquitoes breed. You should also use insect repellent and wear long sleeved shirts and pants if you are outdoors around dawn and dusk when mosquitos are out.

