California Coast News

Military communications satellites set for liftoff from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:13 PM PDT
The view of the Central and South Coasts from a SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
The view back at the Central and South Coasts from a SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Satellites are expected to be the first of a more than 150 satellite network.

The first in a series of new U.S. military satellites are now set for liftoff from the Central Coast.

SpaceX is set to launch the Space Development Agency Tranche 1 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:12 Wednesday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket will boost 21 small satellites into orbit.

They are expected to be part of a network of more than 150 satellites providing military tactical communications, and early warnings about missiles being fired. Some test satellites have already been launched, but these are expected to be the first operational versions.

The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
