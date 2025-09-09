Military communications satellites set for liftoff from Central Coast

The first in a series of new U.S. military satellites are now set for liftoff from the Central Coast.

SpaceX is set to launch the Space Development Agency Tranche 1 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:12 Wednesday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket will boost 21 small satellites into orbit.

They are expected to be part of a network of more than 150 satellites providing military tactical communications, and early warnings about missiles being fired. Some test satellites have already been launched, but these are expected to be the first operational versions.

The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.