California Coast News

Man pleads guilty to crime spree in Ventura County which included a murder and multiple assaults

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:58 PM PDT

Oxnard man expected to get 33 years to life sentence

A man has pled guilty to a string of violent crimes in Ventura County, including a murder, and an attack on a 82-year-old man which broke the victim’s jaw.

Prosecutors say Jacob Saldivar of Oxnard went on a three month long crime spree in 2019.One of the most violent crimes occurred in June of 2019, when Saldivar stabbed to death Charles Barber at an Oxnard apartment complex.

He robbed a number of teenagers, in some case beating them as well.And, prosecutors say he attacked and robbed two elderly men in separate incidents.

The 23-year-old man pled guilty to 11 felony counts.He’s expected to get a 33 years to life sentence when he appears in court October 7th.
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsoxnard murder
