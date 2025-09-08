2025
California Coast News

Supermaket chain helps get food to those in need in Santa Barbara County by donating van to nonprofit

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:40 PM PDT
A white delivery van adorned with illustrations of fruits and vegetables is parked along a curb. Whole Foods and Unity Shoppe logos are on the side of the van.
Unity Shoppe
Whole Foods has donated a refrigerated delivery van to Santa Barbara's Unity Shoppe to help with pickup and delivery of food donations.

Unity Shoppe has received a refrigerated delivery van from Whole Foods.

A non-profit organization which feeds thousands of people in need on the Central and South Coasts has a new way to pick up and deliver food.

The Whole Foods Market chain donated a refrigerated delivery van to the Santa Barbara-based Unity Shoppe. You may notice it on the road, because it's covered with colorful images of food.

Unity Shoppe Executive Director/CEO Angela Miller-Beven said the van will not only help pick up food donations, but it will also be used for home delivery.

The “Unity Delivers” program gets food to seniors and people with disabilities who are shut-ins.

The Unity Shoppe helps tens of thousands of people a year in need with food, clothing, and other essentials.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
