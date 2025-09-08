Supermaket chain helps get food to those in need in Santa Barbara County by donating van to nonprofit

A non-profit organization which feeds thousands of people in need on the Central and South Coasts has a new way to pick up and deliver food.

The Whole Foods Market chain donated a refrigerated delivery van to the Santa Barbara-based Unity Shoppe. You may notice it on the road, because it's covered with colorful images of food.

Unity Shoppe Executive Director/CEO Angela Miller-Beven said the van will not only help pick up food donations, but it will also be used for home delivery.

The “Unity Delivers” program gets food to seniors and people with disabilities who are shut-ins.

The Unity Shoppe helps tens of thousands of people a year in need with food, clothing, and other essentials.