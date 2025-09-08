2025
California Coast News

Major illegal marijuana growing operation discovered in the Los Padres National Forest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:40 PM PDT
Some of the plants seized in a major marijuana bust in the Los Padres National Forest.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Some of the plants seized in a major marijuana bust in the Los Padres National Forest.

Law enforcement officers believe it was operated by a Mexican drug cartel. Some 2500 plants were seized, and destroyed.

Law enforcement officer raided a huge marijuana growing operation in a remote area of the Los Padres National Forest which they believe was run by a Mexican drug cartel.

The operation was near Munson Creek, north of Ojai. Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit team members, plus state and federal law enforcement officers reached the area by helicopter.

Detectives say the high grade plants had a potential black market value of about $2 million. They found a sophisticated irrigation system which used creek water, as well as an elaborate campsite.

No one was arrested.

The team destroyed about 2500 plants, and removed about 2,000 pounds of garbage. They say the operation caused significant environmental harm to the area, with the growers using a variety of fertilizers and pesticides.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
