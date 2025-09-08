Major illegal marijuana growing operation discovered in the Los Padres National Forest

Law enforcement officer raided a huge marijuana growing operation in a remote area of the Los Padres National Forest which they believe was run by a Mexican drug cartel.

The operation was near Munson Creek, north of Ojai. Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit team members, plus state and federal law enforcement officers reached the area by helicopter.

Detectives say the high grade plants had a potential black market value of about $2 million. They found a sophisticated irrigation system which used creek water, as well as an elaborate campsite.

No one was arrested.

The team destroyed about 2500 plants, and removed about 2,000 pounds of garbage. They say the operation caused significant environmental harm to the area, with the growers using a variety of fertilizers and pesticides.