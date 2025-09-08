Lawsuit between former Ventura County congressman, university over center named after him settled

A lawsuit between a longtime Ventura County congressman, and a university over a center named after him has been settled.

The Elton and Janice Gallegly Center for Public Service and Civic Engagement was established on the California Lutheran University campus in 2018. The goal was to have a center which would foster civil discourse, offer a forum for speakers, and support the next generation of leaders with scholarships.

It's part of the university's library, and included papers and a replica of the congressman's Washington, D.C. office.

But, with space limited, the university announced plans to remove the replica, as a part of efforts to make more room for more of the documents. The Gallegys sued, claiming that the university had failed to live up to some of the Center's goals. They questioned some of the financial aspects of the center. The university denied the claims, and provided financial information from independent audits.

In a joint statement, the Galleglys and the University announced they've settled the dispute. Elton Gallegly said he's grateful for the mutual goodwill which led to the settlement, and has confidence in CLU's leadership. Cal Lutheran President John Nunes said the university is excited about a renewed focus on the center, so it can realize its potential as a resource for dialogue on important issues.

Detials of the settlement weren't released.

Gallegly served as a congressman representing parts of Ventura County for more than a quarter of a century, easily winning reelection each time until he retired in 2013.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.