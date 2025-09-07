2025
Ventura County couple convicted of murder in death of man's former girlfriend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 7, 2025 at 2:39 PM PDT

Prosecutors say duo lured victim to an Oxnard bar, where she was beaten and shot.

A Ventura County man and woman have been convicted of murdering the man’s former girlfriend.

In March of 2024, Oxnard Police were called to East Wooley Road by reports of a disturbance. Dispatchers heard a shot during the 911 phone call.

Officers arriving on the scene found Yanelly Vargas with a gunshot wound. She later died at a hospital.

Detectives determined that Vargas had been lured to the bar by Jorge Garfias, who was her ex-boyfriend.

Investigators say Garfias and his current girlfriend Margarita Jimenez beat the victim. They say Jimenez then grabbed a gun, and fatally wounded Vargas.

The two were convicted of first-degree murder. A hearing is set to take place on special allegations against Garfias and Jimenez Monday.
