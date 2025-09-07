One dead, two injured following shooting in Ventura County park

Detectives are investigating a shooting in a South Coast people which left one person dead, and two wounded.

It happened Friday night, in Oxnard. Police were called to Del Sol Park just before 8 p.m. by reports of a shooting.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives aren’t talking about what happened, but they think it was a targeted attack and not a random shooting.