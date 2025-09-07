2025
California Coast News

One dead, two injured following shooting in Ventura County park

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 7, 2025 at 3:52 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives still trying to sort out what occurred.

Detectives are investigating a shooting in a South Coast people which left one person dead, and two wounded.

It happened Friday night, in Oxnard. Police were called to Del Sol Park just before 8 p.m. by reports of a shooting.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives aren’t talking about what happened, but they think it was a targeted attack and not a random shooting.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
