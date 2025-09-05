2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Tri-Counties could see second rocket launch in less than a week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 5, 2025 at 12:54 PM PDT
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night, with 23 communications satellites on board.
Brian Webb

SpaceX is set to launch 24 communications satellites into orbit.

The countdown is on for the second rocket launch in less than a week from the Central Coast.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday night. The launch is set for 8:42 p.m., with the launch window extending for four hours to 12:42 a.m. Sunday.

The payload is 24 Starlink communications satellites.

It’s the 20th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsspaceXrocket launch
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco