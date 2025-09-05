Tri-Counties could see second rocket launch in less than a week

The countdown is on for the second rocket launch in less than a week from the Central Coast.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday night. The launch is set for 8:42 p.m., with the launch window extending for four hours to 12:42 a.m. Sunday.

The payload is 24 Starlink communications satellites.

It’s the 20th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.