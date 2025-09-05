Health care organization confirms it fires some employees over online post

A healthcare company has confirmed it has fired some of its employees at a Santa Barbara clinic as a result of a social media post mocking patients.

The video involved some employees with Sutter Health, at a Sansum Clinic facility. It went viral over the holiday weekend, sparking a wave of protests against the organization. Outraged patients condemned the video.

In still images from the video, staff members are seen holding what appear to be bodily fluids from patients. In another, they look at an exam table which has a wet spot on it, supposedly from a patient. The video was deleted soon after the controversy started, but some people had taken screen shots of it.

In a statement, company officials say the person who posted the video wasn’t a current employee. The statement says they have terminated the employees responsible for what it called “inappropriate and insensitive photos” posted on social media.

