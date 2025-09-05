2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Firefighters stop the growth of wildfire on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 5, 2025 at 3:42 PM PDT
A Cal Fire helicopter makes a water drop on brush fire southwest of San Luis Obispo Friday.
Cal Fire
A Cal Fire helicopter makes a water drop on brush fire southwest of San Luis Obispo Friday.

Firefighters have the upper hand on a Central Coast brushfire which at one point prompted a handful of evacuation warnings.

The Walnut Fire started just after 12:30 Friday afternoon, near See Canyon Road and Walnut Road southwest of San Luis Obispo. It was burning in rugged terrain, making it tough to fight.

An evacuation warning was issued for an area north of Avila Beach, but the area is sparsely populated.

By 3:30, firefighters aided by aircraft had stopped the growth of the fire. It's burned about 25 acres of brush.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsavila beachslo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco