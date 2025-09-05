Firefighters stop the growth of wildfire on Central Coast

Firefighters have the upper hand on a Central Coast brushfire which at one point prompted a handful of evacuation warnings.

The Walnut Fire started just after 12:30 Friday afternoon, near See Canyon Road and Walnut Road southwest of San Luis Obispo. It was burning in rugged terrain, making it tough to fight.

An evacuation warning was issued for an area north of Avila Beach, but the area is sparsely populated.

By 3:30, firefighters aided by aircraft had stopped the growth of the fire. It's burned about 25 acres of brush.