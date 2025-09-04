Ventura County community goes Hollywood for the weekend, hosting film festival

A historic Ventura County theater is rolling out the red carpet this weekend, hosting a film festival.

Moorpark 1920’s era High Street Arts Center is hosting the fourth annual Moorpark Film Festival this weekend.

"There's 24 projects in total. We have a mix of shorts. We have Tick-Tok shorts, it's a new category we started last year, we have documentary shorts, and then we have our narrative short filsm," said Festival Director Jay Ellison.

He said the Festival kicks off Friday night with “Batman-One Dark Night,” a film made by Batman fans.

"They have about half of the film done, so we are going to screen what they've done, and then get a behind-the-scenes look," said Ellison.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday. It’s a fundraiser for the Moorpark Morning Rotary Club.