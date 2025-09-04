2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

California awards coalition of groups a grant to expand space-related development on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:25 PM PDT
A view looking down the fuselage of a recently-launched rocket toward a coastal area.
SpaceX
A view of the Central and South Coasts from a SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The effort called Space Vandenberg gets $9.5 million.

A state jobs project has awarded $9.5 million to a coalition of groups seeking to boost space-related development on the Central Coast.

California Jobs First is giving the money to the regional economic collaborative REACH and some partner organizations. The goal is to accelerate growth at and around Vandenberg Space Force Base.

REACH officials say the money will be used for projects like expanding pathways to space-related careers, accelerating infrastructure development, and encouraging collaboration with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and UC Santa Barbara.

The effort is being called Space Vandenberg.

California Jobs First made $80 million in grants to 11 projects in 18 counties.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXspace explorationcal poly san luis obispo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco