California awards coalition of groups a grant to expand space-related development on the Central Coast

A state jobs project has awarded $9.5 million to a coalition of groups seeking to boost space-related development on the Central Coast.

California Jobs First is giving the money to the regional economic collaborative REACH and some partner organizations. The goal is to accelerate growth at and around Vandenberg Space Force Base.

REACH officials say the money will be used for projects like expanding pathways to space-related careers, accelerating infrastructure development, and encouraging collaboration with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and UC Santa Barbara.

The effort is being called Space Vandenberg.

California Jobs First made $80 million in grants to 11 projects in 18 counties.