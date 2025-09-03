Huge twist in what was initially a murder case in Santa Barbra County

There’s a huge twist in what started out as a high profile murder case in Santa Barbara.

A man was fatally stabbed on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara August 1, during the community’s annual fiesta celebration. Two men were quickly arrested for the death of Anthony Bisquera-Hartley.

Sergio Rivas and Juan Fernando Rios were charged with murder. But, since the filing of charges, new video evidence surfaced in the case.

Bisquera-Hartley was believed to have been unarmed. But, prosecutors say the video showed he was armed with a knife, and attacked one of the men.

They now say Rivas and Rios were acting in self-defense when the they fatally stabbed Bisquera-Hartley.The murder charges were dropped. But, both men are facing a number of other counts, including being felons in possession of firearms.

Charges that the incident was gang related were also dropped.