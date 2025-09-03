Heat wave finally easing for Tri-Counties, but thunderstorm chance persists

The heat wave that’s been impacting the Tri-Counties is going to finally ease, but the chance of some thunderstorms is still in the forecast.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena continues the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday for Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains.However, most of the remaining moisture is expected to track east of the Tri-Counties.

The high pressure which caused the heat wave is also breaking down, with a gradual cooling trend started Thursday.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff warning for parts of Southern Santa Barbara County has been completely lifted.At its peak, about 1700 Southern California Edison customers in the San Marcos Pass area and the Gaviota Coast had been notified they could be impacted by potential shutoffs to prevent brush fires.