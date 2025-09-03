2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

CSUCI professor indicted by federal grand jury in connection with immigration raid in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:41 PM PDT
Demonstrators at the scene of an ICE radio in Camarillo.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Demonstrators at the scene of an ICE radio in Camarillo.

Federal prosecutors say professor picked up tear gas canister rolled by Border Patrol agents towards protesters, and threw it at them.

A federal grand jury has indicted a Cal State Channel Islands professor on an assault charge in connection with the federal immigration rain on a marijuana farm in Camarillo in August.

Jonathan Caravello was part of a group of protesters outside of Glass House Farms.At one point, federal agency deployed tear gas canisters. Prosecutors say Caravello picked up one of the canisters, and threw it back towards the agents.

But, witnesses told reporters at the time that a canister had rolled under the wheelchair of a protestor, and that the CSUCI professor removed it and tossed it away. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Caravello was arrested, and held at a federal facility for more than three days before being released on bail.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsICEimmigrationCSUCI
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco