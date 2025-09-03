CSUCI professor indicted by federal grand jury in connection with immigration raid in Ventura County

A federal grand jury has indicted a Cal State Channel Islands professor on an assault charge in connection with the federal immigration rain on a marijuana farm in Camarillo in August.

Jonathan Caravello was part of a group of protesters outside of Glass House Farms.At one point, federal agency deployed tear gas canisters. Prosecutors say Caravello picked up one of the canisters, and threw it back towards the agents.

But, witnesses told reporters at the time that a canister had rolled under the wheelchair of a protestor, and that the CSUCI professor removed it and tossed it away. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Caravello was arrested, and held at a federal facility for more than three days before being released on bail.