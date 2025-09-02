2025
California Coast News

New survey shows commerical pesticide use for agriculture down in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:56 AM PDT
Farmers in the Tri-Counties are concerned about how ICE raids are impacting their farmworkers, and their ability to plant, and harvest crops.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation reports a 3% drop in commercial pesticide use for agriculture statewide.

A new report from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation shows that the use of pesticides for agriculture is dropping statewide and in the Tri-Counties.

The agency just released the numbers for statewide pesticide use for 2023.

Ventura County went from 6.25 million pounds of pesticides to around 6.1 million pounds. Santa Barbara County growers went from around 6 million pounds to just under 5.9 million pounds used.

San Luis Obispo County also showed a drop in pesticide use, down from 2.67 to 2.64 million pounds.

Statewide, commercial agricultural pesticide use dropped 3% from 2022 to 2023. Ventura County ranked 9th among California's counties for total use, with Santa Barbara County 10th and San Luis Obispo County 18th.
