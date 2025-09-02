Conejo Valley based biotech giant announces plans for $600 million investment in its campus

A biotech giant has announced plans for a major new research facility at its global headquarters in the Conejo Valley.

Amgen officials say they plan to invest $600 million in a state-of-the-art science and innovation center at the company’s Newbury Park campus.

They say the center will bring together scientists, researchers, and engineers to develop next-generation treatments for serious diseases. Construction is expected to start later this year.

Company officials say the center will create hundreds of new jobs.

Amgen is a four-decade-old company that develops and makes medicines that help people combat diseases, ranging from cancer to heart disease.