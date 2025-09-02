2025
Conejo Valley based biotech giant announces plans for $600 million investment in its campus

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 2, 2025 at 4:20 PM PDT
Amgen announces plans for new $600 million research center in Newbury Park.
Amgen outlines plans for a major new research center.

A biotech giant has announced plans for a major new research facility at its global headquarters in the Conejo Valley.

Amgen officials say they plan to invest $600 million in a state-of-the-art science and innovation center at the company’s Newbury Park campus.

They say the center will bring together scientists, researchers, and engineers to develop next-generation treatments for serious diseases. Construction is expected to start later this year.

Company officials say the center will create hundreds of new jobs.

Amgen is a four-decade-old company that develops and makes medicines that help people combat diseases, ranging from cancer to heart disease.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco