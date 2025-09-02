Anniversary of dive boat fire in Channel Islands which killed 34 people

September 2 marks a painful anniversary in the Tri-Counties. It was six years ago that a dive boat caught fire in the Channel Islands, leaving 34 people dead.

The dive boat Conception was moored off of Santa Cruz Island on September 2, 2019 when it was hit by an early morning fire.

33 passengers, and one crew member were trapped below deck and died.

The cause of the fire was never definitely determined. The leading theory was that an electrical fire triggered the blaze, possibly caused by an overloaded power circuit from cell phone and cameras were were charging.

But, an ATF investigation linked the fire to a below deck trash can.

Investigators said the deaths might have been prevented if the boat had maintained a watch by the crew as required.

The captain was convicted of seaman’s manslaughter for safety lapses connected with the disaster, and is serving a four year prison sentence.

A number of safety improvement recommendations came out of the disaster.