California Coast News

Anniversary of dive boat fire in Channel Islands which killed 34 people

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 2, 2025 at 10:12 AM PDT
The remains of the dive boat Conception after the Labor Day, 2019 fire which killed 34 people.
Ventura County Fire Department
The remains of the dive boat Conception after the Labor Day, 2019 fire which killed 34 people.

The cause of the deadly September 2, 2109 blaze on the dive boat Conception was never definitively determined.

September 2 marks a painful anniversary in the Tri-Counties.  It was six years ago that a dive boat caught fire in the Channel Islands, leaving 34 people dead.

 The dive boat Conception was moored off of Santa Cruz Island on September 2, 2019 when it was hit by an early morning fire.

33 passengers, and one crew member were trapped below deck and died.

The cause of the fire was never definitely determined.  The leading theory was that an electrical fire triggered the blaze, possibly caused by an overloaded power circuit from cell phone and cameras were were charging.

But, an ATF investigation linked the fire to a below deck trash can.

Investigators said the deaths might have been prevented if the boat had maintained a watch by the crew as required.

The captain was convicted of seaman’s manslaughter for safety lapses connected with the disaster, and is serving a four year prison sentence.

A number of safety improvement recommendations came out of the disaster.  
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
