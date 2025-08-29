Santa Barbara Symphony offering community free preview event of its season

The Santa Barbara Symphony is getting ready to kick off its 2025-2026 season in a special way. It’s going to give the community a free season preview. It will take place September 18, at the Lobero Theater.

The Symphony’s season features eight concert events, ranging from Mozart’s Requiem to a New Year’s Eve celebration. It’s a special season for the symphony, with Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti kicking off his 20th season in Santa Barbara.

The preview kicks off with a reception. People can try instruments that are a part of the Symphony’s mobile education van. And, there will be live performances.

While the preview event is free, you need to register, because space is limited. You can find a link to the September 18 event here.