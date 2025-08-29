More ballots counted in Central Coast special election, but no change in lead

The latest ballot count in a Central Coast special election shows a retired teacher is maintaining her early lead in the race for an open city council seat.

Carla Mead and Dave King faced off in the special election for a vacant Buellton City Council seat. In an update issued Friday, Mead had a 90 vote lead over King in the

vote-by-mail election.

Mead is a former teacher involved with some of the community's nonprofits. She’s facing Dave King, a retired CHP officer who had served in the past as a Buellton City Council member.

After council member David Silva was elected Mayor of Buellton last year, the council decided to hold a special election to fill his council seat. It's expected the final results will be in, and certified September 12.

