More ballots counted in Central Coast special election, but no change in lead
It could be nearly two weeks before results are finalized for Buellton City Council seat.
The latest ballot count in a Central Coast special election shows a retired teacher is maintaining her early lead in the race for an open city council seat.
Carla Mead and Dave King faced off in the special election for a vacant Buellton City Council seat. In an update issued Friday, Mead had a 90 vote lead over King in the
vote-by-mail election.
Mead is a former teacher involved with some of the community's nonprofits. She’s facing Dave King, a retired CHP officer who had served in the past as a Buellton City Council member.
After council member David Silva was elected Mayor of Buellton last year, the council decided to hold a special election to fill his council seat. It's expected the final results will be in, and certified September 12.