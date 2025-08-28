Final evacuation orders and warnings lifted for huge Gifford Fire on the Central Coast

Nearly a month after it started, the last of the evacuation warnings have been lifted for a major Central Coast wildfire.

The Gifford Fire has burned 131,000 acres of land in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, mostly in the Los Padres National Forest.

The fire started August 1, off of Highway 166 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria. Thousands of structures were threatened at the peak of the fire, but only five were lost. No structures are still considered to be at risk.

More than 1300 people are still involved with mopup efforts, with containment at 95%. While all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, the area remains completely closed to recreational activities.

A community meeting to update people on the fire is set for 6 p.m. Friday, at the SLO Veterans Hall in San Luis Obispo.

