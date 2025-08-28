2025
Final evacuation orders and warnings lifted for huge Gifford Fire on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 28, 2025 at 12:47 PM PDT
Firefighters continue mopup of the 131,000 acre Gifford Fire on the Central Coast.
Los Padres National Forest
Firefighters continue mopup of the 131,000 acre Gifford Fire on the Central Coast.

Mopup work continues on the 131,000 acre blaze in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Nearly a month after it started, the last of the evacuation warnings have been lifted for a major Central Coast wildfire.

The Gifford Fire has burned 131,000 acres of land in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, mostly in the Los Padres National Forest.

The fire started August 1, off of Highway 166 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria. Thousands of structures were threatened at the peak of the fire, but only five were lost. No structures are still considered to be at risk.

More than 1300 people are still involved with mopup efforts, with containment at 95%. While all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, the area remains completely closed to recreational activities.

A community meeting to update people on the fire is set for 6 p.m. Friday, at the SLO Veterans Hall in San Luis Obispo.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco