Two Santa Barbara Airport workers injured in collapse of jet bridge

Two workers were injured when a jet bridge undergoing maintenance at Santa Barbara Airport collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Jet bridges are movable walkways that allow passengers and crew members to move from the terminal to the aircraft. The accident involved the Gate 2 bridge.

It was out of service at the time, and no passengers were involved. The two injured workers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The other bridges at the airport were examined after the incident, but no other issues were discovered. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Flight operations were not impacted.