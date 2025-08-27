2025
California Coast News

Two Santa Barbara Airport workers injured in collapse of jet bridge

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 27, 2025 at 10:12 AM PDT
A jet bridge collapsed at Santa Barbara Airport Tuesday morning while undergoing maintenance, causing minor injuries to two workers.
Santa Barbara Airport
The equipment was undergoing maintenance at the time. No passengers were involved.

The equipment was undergoing maintenance at the time. No passengers were involved.

Jet bridges are movable walkways that allow passengers and crew members to move from the terminal to the aircraft. The accident involved the Gate 2 bridge.

Jet bridges are movable walkways that allow passengers and crew members to move from the terminal to the aircraft. The accident involved the Gate 2 bridge.

It was out of service at the time, and no passengers were involved. The two injured workers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The other bridges at the airport were examined after the incident, but no other issues were discovered. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Flight operations were not impacted.
