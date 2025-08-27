Man gets 20 years to life sentence for DUI crash, which killed a Good Samaritan in Ventura County

A Ventura County man has received a 20-year-to-life state prison sentence for a DUI collision that killed a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help victims of a traffic accident.

The crash happened in July 2018 on Pleasant Valley Road in Oxnard. It started with a two-car accident. Elicia Lopez Hernandez stopped to help the accident victims.

A car driven by Francisco Garcia of Oxnard plowed into the scene. Hernandez died, and another Good Samaritan was seriously injured.

Garcia fled the scene but was later found and arrested. Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder, two felony DUI counts, and fleeing the scene of the accident.