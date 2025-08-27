Early results in on Central Coast special election

A retired teacher has a big early lead in the preliminary results for a Central Coast city council seat.

Carla Mead and Dave King faced off in the special election for a vacant Buellton City Council seat. Mead has 62% of the votes counted so far, to King’s 38%.

Mead is a former teacher who in involved with some local nonprofits. She’s facing Dave King, a retired CHP officer who served as a city councilmember in the past.

After council member David Silva was elected as Buellton’s Mayor last year, the council decided to hold a special election to fill his seat. It was a vote-by-mail election. The next update on the election results is expected on Friday.