Early results in on Central Coast special election

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:47 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Vote-by-mail election will fill vacancy on Buellton City Council.

A retired teacher has a big early lead in the preliminary results for a Central Coast city council seat.

Carla Mead and Dave King faced off in the special election for a vacant Buellton City Council seat. Mead has 62% of the votes counted so far, to King’s 38%.

Mead is a former teacher who in involved with some local nonprofits. She’s facing Dave King, a retired CHP officer who served as a city councilmember in the past.

After council member David Silva was elected as Buellton’s Mayor last year, the council decided to hold a special election to fill his seat. It was a vote-by-mail election. The next update on the election results is expected on Friday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
