Detectives say dozens of new victims identified in connection with Santa Barbara County fraud case

It started as a fraud case in Santa Barbara County involving a man offering deals on luxury cars that were never delivered. But, investigators say they’ve now identified more than three dozen victims, some as far away as Washington state and New York.

Jonathon Tudor of West Hollywood hosted events at Santa Barbara hotels. The investigators say he falsely claimed to be an executive with BMW.

People were offered the chance to buy high-end vehicles at a significant discount. But those who gave him money never received the vehicles.

Detectives say Tudor operated an investment fraud scheme in addition to the vehicle fraud scheme, in which he offered but failed to deliver large profits.