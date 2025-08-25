Man arrested on DUI charge following traffic collision which left two dead in Ventura County

Two people are dead, and a driver is facing a DUI charge following a traffic collision in Ventura County.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday west of Camarillo.

CHP officers say a car failed to stop at the intersection of Central Avenue and Santa Clara Avenue, and hit a pickup truck. A 75-year-old man, and a 58-year-old woman from Piru in the truck were fatally injured, and pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released yet.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The 19-year-old Santa Paula man was later arrested on a DUI charge, with additional charges expected as a result of the death.