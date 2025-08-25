2025
All evacuation orders lifted for the Central Coast's Gifford Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 25, 2025 at 12:51 PM PDT
Firefighters continue to mop up the 131,000+ acre Gifford Fire on the Central Coast.
Los Padres National Forest
The fire burned 131,000 acres and is 95% contained as of Monday afternoon.

All evacuation orders have been lifted for a Central Coast wildfire that started more than three weeks ago and has burned more than 131,000 acres of land.

The Gifford Fire is at 95% containment and has been at that level for the last few days. Firefighters stopped the fire's growth several days ago, and the amount of acreage burned remains unchanged.

The blaze began on August 1, about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria, along Highway 166. The fire is in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Although evacuation orders have been lifted, some warnings remain. Residents can return home, but the area remains closed for recreation. Five structures were destroyed. While the fire is in the mop-up phase, more than 1800 people are still assigned to the blaze.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
