All evacuation orders lifted for the Central Coast's Gifford Fire

All evacuation orders have been lifted for a Central Coast wildfire that started more than three weeks ago and has burned more than 131,000 acres of land.

The Gifford Fire is at 95% containment and has been at that level for the last few days. Firefighters stopped the fire's growth several days ago, and the amount of acreage burned remains unchanged.

The blaze began on August 1, about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria, along Highway 166. The fire is in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Although evacuation orders have been lifted, some warnings remain. Residents can return home, but the area remains closed for recreation. Five structures were destroyed. While the fire is in the mop-up phase, more than 1800 people are still assigned to the blaze.