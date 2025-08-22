2025
California Coast News

SpaceX adds to network of communications satellites with Central Coast launch

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 22, 2025 at 1:45 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday.

Twenty-four satellites were launched Friday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX launched a cluster of communications satellites from the Central Coast on Friday morning.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:04 a.m. The payload was 24 small communications satellites, part of a network providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first-stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. This was the booster's 17th flight.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
