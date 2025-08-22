SpaceX adds to network of communications satellites with Central Coast launch

SpaceX launched a cluster of communications satellites from the Central Coast on Friday morning.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:04 a.m. The payload was 24 small communications satellites, part of a network providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first-stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. This was the booster's 17th flight.