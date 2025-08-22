2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Cornhole, anyone? The world's largest cornhole tournament is underway in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:07 PM PDT
Corry Ballard of Fillmore is one of the top-ranked cornhole players in California. He's taking part in the 2022 ThrowDown event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds August 26-28.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

Teams from around the world compete for $350,000 in prize money.

What’s billed as the world’s largest cornhole tournament is underway this weekend in Ventura County.
The Throwdown Cornhole Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Teams from around the world are on hand for the three-day-long event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

There’s $350,000 in prize money.

In addition to the cornhole competition, thjs year’s festival features a motocross exhibition, a car show, and an ax throwing tournament.

The festival runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsventura county fairgrounds
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco