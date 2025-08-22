Cornhole, anyone? The world's largest cornhole tournament is underway in Ventura County

What’s billed as the world’s largest cornhole tournament is underway this weekend in Ventura County.

The Throwdown Cornhole Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Teams from around the world are on hand for the three-day-long event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

There’s $350,000 in prize money.

In addition to the cornhole competition, thjs year’s festival features a motocross exhibition, a car show, and an ax throwing tournament.

The festival runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds.

