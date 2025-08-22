Brush fire closes Highway 101 for hours on the Central Coast

A brush fire closed Highway 101 near Highway 154 on the Central Coast for about two hours Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2:45 p.m. Friday, burning across both lanes of the highway. The 101 was closed at around 3 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters attacked the blaze from the ground and air. They stopped its growth at about 4 p.m. It burned about 10 acres, and no structures were damaged.

The 101 was reopened after 5 p.m.