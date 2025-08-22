2025
Brush fire closes Highway 101 for hours on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:04 PM PDT
KCLU

The shutdown happened at around 3 p.m. Friday near the 101 and Highway 154 interchange north of Buellton. It reopened just after 5 p.m.

A brush fire closed Highway 101 near Highway 154 on the Central Coast for about two hours Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2:45 p.m. Friday, burning across both lanes of the highway. The 101 was closed at around 3 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters attacked the blaze from the ground and air. They stopped its growth at about 4 p.m. It burned about 10 acres, and no structures were damaged.

The 101 was reopened after 5 p.m.
highway 101highway 154santa ynez avlleycal coast newscalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco