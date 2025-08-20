Heat Wave! Hot temperatures and a spike in fire danger iare n the forecast for the Tri-Counties

What’s being called a “significant” heat wave by the National Weather Service is bringing well-above-average temperatures and elevated wildfire danger to the Tri-Counties for the next few days.

The warmup started on Wednesday, but the hottest temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday.

Extreme heat warnings are in effect for Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties' inland areas. The warnings include Westlake Village, Fillmore, Ojai, Santa Ynez, and the Cuyama Valley. Coastal regions will have above-normal temperatures but won't reach extreme heat warning levels.

The hottest temperatures are expected for coastal areas on Thursday, with inland areas peaking on Friday.

A Red Flag Warning for elevated brush fire danger is in effect now for the Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains and foothills. A Red Flag Warning for the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains and foothills will take effect on Thursday.

Some monsoonal moisture could bring thunderstorms to Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains Friday and Satruday afternoons.

The temperatures are expected to gradually ease through the weekend, with the Red Flag Warnings expiring Saturday night.