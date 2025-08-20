2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Heat Wave! Hot temperatures and a spike in fire danger iare n the forecast for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 20, 2025 at 1:26 PM PDT
Luis Graterol
/
Unsplash

The hottest weather is expected on Thursday and Friday.

What’s being called a “significant” heat wave by the National Weather Service is bringing well-above-average temperatures and elevated wildfire danger to the Tri-Counties for the next few days.

The warmup started on Wednesday, but the hottest temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday.

Extreme heat warnings are in effect for Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties' inland areas. The warnings include Westlake Village, Fillmore, Ojai, Santa Ynez, and the Cuyama Valley. Coastal regions will have above-normal temperatures but won't reach extreme heat warning levels.

The hottest temperatures are expected for coastal areas on Thursday, with inland areas peaking on Friday.

A Red Flag Warning for elevated brush fire danger is in effect now for the Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains and foothills. A Red Flag Warning for the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains and foothills will take effect on Thursday.

Some monsoonal moisture could bring thunderstorms to Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains Friday and Satruday afternoons.

The temperatures are expected to gradually ease through the weekend, with the Red Flag Warnings expiring Saturday night.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsHeat Waveextreme heat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco