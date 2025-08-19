'WICKED' star to be honored at Santa Barbara International Film Festival fundraiser

One of Hollywood’s hottest stars is going to be honored at a Santa Barbara County fundraiser for film education programs.

Three time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

She became a household name after staring as Elphaba in the blockbuster movie musical WICKED last year. The second part of the movie will premiere this fall. Erivo won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in The Color Purple.

Erivo will receive the award at the black-tie event December 4 in Goleta. Past winners of the award include Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Jane Fonda and Jessica Lange.