The Tri-Counties gets big bucks from the state for some highway improvement projects

A state agency has approved more than $50 million in improvements for some Central and South Coast highways.

The California Transportation Commission allocated $33 million for repaving work, to improve drainage, and to repair guardrails on Highway 101 between Buellton and Santa Barbara.

The commission also approved $15 million in funding to replace to Toro Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Morro Bay.

On Monday, the Commission allocated $3 billion in funding for a number of transportation projects. $2 billion came from 2021 federal infrastructure improvement act. More than $660 million is from Senate Bill 1. SB 1’s funding come from a fuel tax fee- and vehicle registration charges.