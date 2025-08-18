2025
California Coast News

The Tri-Counties gets big bucks from the state for some highway improvement projects

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 18, 2025 at 2:52 PM PDT
KCLU

Projects include improvements to Highway 101 and Highway 1.

A state agency has approved more than $50 million in improvements for some Central and South Coast highways.

The California Transportation Commission allocated $33 million for repaving work, to improve drainage, and to repair guardrails on Highway 101 between Buellton and Santa Barbara.

The commission also approved $15 million in funding to replace to Toro Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Morro Bay.

On Monday, the Commission allocated $3 billion in funding for a number of transportation projects. $2 billion came from 2021 federal infrastructure improvement act. More than $660 million is from Senate Bill 1. SB 1’s funding come from a fuel tax fee- and vehicle registration charges.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
