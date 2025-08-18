SpaceX conducts the first of two planned rocket launches from the Central Coast this week

Maybe you hear the noise, or saw it. A SpaceX rocket lifted off from the Central Coast Monday morning.

The Falcon 9 carried 24 communications satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. After the 9:26 a.m. launch, the reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.

The company is already gearing up for its next Santa Barbara County mission. Plans call for another 24 communications satellites to be launched during a four hour launch window which opens at 8:44 a.m. Friday.