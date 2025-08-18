2025
California Coast News

SpaceX conducts the first of two planned rocket launches from the Central Coast this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 18, 2025 at 2:32 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning. Its payload was 24 communications satellites.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning. Its payload was 24 communications satellites.

A Falcon 9 rocket carried 24 communications satellites into orbit from Santa Barbara County Monday morning.

Maybe you hear the noise, or saw it. A SpaceX rocket lifted off from the Central Coast Monday morning.

The Falcon 9 carried 24 communications satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. After the 9:26 a.m. launch, the reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.

The company is already gearing up for its next Santa Barbara County mission. Plans call for another 24 communications satellites to be launched during a four hour launch window which opens at 8:44 a.m. Friday.
