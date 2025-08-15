Unemployment climbs in the Tri-Counties, with only a slight increase statewide

The Central and South Coasts are seeing some of their highest unemployment numbers in months.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 5% in June to 5.4% in July.

Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate increased month-to-month from 4.7% to an even 5%.

And, San Luis Obispo County’s jobless rate is also up significantly, climbing from 4.8% in June to 5.2% in July.

Statewide, there was just a slight uptick in unemployment, with the month-to-month percentage going from 5.4% to 5.5%.