Unemployment climbs in the Tri-Counties, with only a slight increase statewide
Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties' jobless numbers are up.
The Central and South Coasts are seeing some of their highest unemployment numbers in months.
In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 5% in June to 5.4% in July.
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate increased month-to-month from 4.7% to an even 5%.
And, San Luis Obispo County’s jobless rate is also up significantly, climbing from 4.8% in June to 5.2% in July.
Statewide, there was just a slight uptick in unemployment, with the month-to-month percentage going from 5.4% to 5.5%.