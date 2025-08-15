2025
California Coast News

Unemployment climbs in the Tri-Counties, with only a slight increase statewide

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 15, 2025 at 3:54 PM PDT
California Employment Development Department

Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties' jobless numbers are up.

The Central and South Coasts are seeing some of their highest unemployment numbers in months.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 5% in June to 5.4% in July.

Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate increased month-to-month from 4.7% to an even 5%.

And, San Luis Obispo County’s jobless rate is also up significantly, climbing from 4.8% in June to 5.2% in July.

Statewide, there was just a slight uptick in unemployment, with the month-to-month percentage going from 5.4% to 5.5%.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
