Tuberculosis case diagnosed at Ventura County school campus

Ventura County Public Health officials say they’ve identified a case of tuberculosis at a public school.

They say it was reported last Friday at McKevett Elementary Academy of Visual and Performing Arts in Santa Paula, but haven't disclosed whether it was a student or staff member.

The Public Health Department will conduct a testing program for students and staff who may have come in contact with the person. Letters are being sent out to those who may have been exposed, and the free testing will take place on the campus.

An informational meeting is planned for Monday night at 6:30 at the school to answer questions from parents, students, and school staff.

TB is serious, but the bacterial disease is slow-growing and can be effectively treated if diagnosed early.