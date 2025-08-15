Bus rides will cost a bit more on parts of the South Coast

Starting August 18, riding the bus in some South Coast communities will cost more. Santa Barbara MTD’s first fare increase in 16 years is taking effect.

The new one-way fare will be $2.50, up from the old fare of $1.75

The discount fare for seniors and people with disabilities will range from 85 cents to $1.25. Also, you must be at least 65 to get a senior fare. Up until now, those 62 and older were considered to be seniors.

Existing bus passes will be honored through the end of August.

MTD officials say the fare hikes are necessary to keep up with increased operating costs. The MTD is also losing $3 million in federal funding.

The transit system serves Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Isla Vista with 42 routes.