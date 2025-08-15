2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

August 15 marks anniversary of tragedy that claimed the lives of four Central Coast firefighters

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:50 AM PDT
Nearly two dozen firefighters wearing yellow safety clothing pose at a memorial for firefighters who died. Several of the men hold an American flag.
Sacramento Fire Department
A group of Northern California firefighters at the memorial to the four firefighters who died in the Spanish Ranch wildfire.

The firefighters were trapped by the Spanish Ranch Fire, a wildfire that burned west of New Cuyama.

Today marks the anniversary of a wildfire tragedy on the Central Coast, an incident that took the lives of four firefighters.

On August 15, 1979, the Spanish Ranch Fire started off Highway 166 west of New Cuyama and grew quickly. As firefighters attacked it, winds weren't initially an issue.

A four-man crew of Nipomo-based California Department of Forestry firefighters was helping to build a containment line ahead of the fire when strong winds kicked up and they were overrun by the flames.

Ed Marty, Scott Cox, Ron Lorant, and Steve Manley all died from injuries suffered in the fire.

There’s a memorial at the scene of the disaster. Some firefighters battling the Gifford Fire spotted it, cleaned it up, and held a ceremony to honor the firefighters.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscuyama valleynew cuyamasan luis obispo county
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco