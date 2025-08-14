Major state highway closure in Ventura County originally planned for this weekend postponed

A major state highway closure in Ventura County for construction originally planned for this weekend has been postponed.

The $6.5 million project calls for repairing a section of Highway 33 north of Ojai that’s the scene of major safety concerns. The area is near the North Fork Matilija Bridge. A section of Highway 33 will be widened, and reconfigured, with new drainage systems and concrete barriers installed.

To do the work, Highway 33 will need to be completely closed over two weekends, which will mean major detours for people trying to travel between Highways 150 and 166. The weekend long shutdown planned for this weekend has been postponed.

But, the 33 will be closed north of Ojai from Friday night, August 22 to early Monday morning, August 25. A similar weekend long shutdown will take place September 19-22. It's a long term project, with work expected to continue for the next few years.

