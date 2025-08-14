2025
Major state highway closure in Ventura County originally planned for this weekend postponed

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:52 PM PDT
A full closure of Highway 33 north of OJai for a major construction project has been postponed for this weekend, but there will be closures August 22-25, and September 19-22.
Caltrans
Work on Highway 33 north of Ojai now set for weekends of August 22-25, September 19-22.

A major state highway closure in Ventura County for construction originally planned for this weekend has been postponed.

The $6.5 million project calls for repairing a section of Highway 33 north of Ojai that’s the scene of major safety concerns. The area is near the North Fork Matilija Bridge. A section of Highway 33 will be widened, and reconfigured, with new drainage systems and concrete barriers installed.

To do the work, Highway 33 will need to be completely closed over two weekends, which will mean major detours for people trying to travel between Highways 150 and 166. The weekend long shutdown planned for this weekend has been postponed.

But, the 33 will be closed north of Ojai from Friday night, August 22 to early Monday morning, August 25. A similar weekend long shutdown will take place September 19-22. It's a long term project, with work expected to continue for the next few years.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco