Canyon Fire in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties 100% contained

Almost a week after it started, a wildfire which prompted evacuations in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles County has been fully contained.

The 5,370-acre Canyon Fire began on August 7 in a remote area of eastern Ventura County, just northeast of Piru. It quickly surged into Los Angeles County, forcing thousands of evacuations.

An army of nearly a thousand firefighters was able to keep the fire from burning into neighborhoods.

Evacuees were able to return home over the weekend, and firefighters have been doing mop-up work throughout the week.

The fire was declared 100% contained on Thursday. It destroyed seven structures, including two homes, and its cause is still under investigation.