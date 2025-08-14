2025
California Coast News

Canyon Fire in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties 100% contained

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 14, 2025 at 1:55 PM PDT
Freighters have fully contained the Canyon Fire, which burned 5300 acres of land in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.
Ventura County Fire Department
Freighters have fully contained the Canyon Fire, which burned 5300 acres of land in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The fire started on August 7. It burned 5,370 acres and destroyed seven structures.

Almost a week after it started, a wildfire which prompted evacuations in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles County has been fully contained.

The 5,370-acre Canyon Fire began on August 7 in a remote area of eastern Ventura County, just northeast of Piru. It quickly surged into Los Angeles County, forcing thousands of evacuations.

An army of nearly a thousand firefighters was able to keep the fire from burning into neighborhoods.

Evacuees were able to return home over the weekend, and firefighters have been doing mop-up work throughout the week.

The fire was declared 100% contained on Thursday. It destroyed seven structures, including two homes, and its cause is still under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
