California Coast News

Wanted man arrested after hours-long standoff on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:18 PM PDT
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy with a K9 at the scene of a standoff with a wanted felon in Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
No one hurt in incident.

A tense, hours long standoff involving a man wanted for carjacking, and a half dozen other charges ended peacefully in a Central Coast neighborhood.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies learned Victor Manuel Ayala Sanchez was at a home in Santa Maria. But, when they arrived at around 11:30 Wednesday morning, the discovered there were a number of other people in the home, including a child. The deputies were able to safely evacuate the people in the home.

Negotiators tried to get the 30-year-old man to surrender. Finally, after three hours of efforts to get him to give up, deputies entered the house.

They found Sanchez in the attic, where he was arrested. No one was hurt.

He was booked for a number of outstanding warrants which included brandishing a firearm, making criminal threats, and evading police.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
