Wanted man arrested after hours-long standoff on Central Coast

A tense, hours long standoff involving a man wanted for carjacking, and a half dozen other charges ended peacefully in a Central Coast neighborhood.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies learned Victor Manuel Ayala Sanchez was at a home in Santa Maria. But, when they arrived at around 11:30 Wednesday morning, the discovered there were a number of other people in the home, including a child. The deputies were able to safely evacuate the people in the home.

Negotiators tried to get the 30-year-old man to surrender. Finally, after three hours of efforts to get him to give up, deputies entered the house.

They found Sanchez in the attic, where he was arrested. No one was hurt.

He was booked for a number of outstanding warrants which included brandishing a firearm, making criminal threats, and evading police.