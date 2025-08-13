2025
California Coast News

Four men arrested for large-scale drug-dealing operation in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM PDT
Drugs, cash seized by the Simi Valley Police Department as part of what they say was a large scale drug dealing operation in three counties.
Simi Valley Police Department
The Simi Valley Police Department seized drugs and cash as part of what they say was a large-scale drug-dealing operation in three counties.

Investigators say the operation was based in Los Angeles County.

Four men have been arrested in connection with what prosecutors are calling a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Ventura County.

In March, Simi Valley Police received information about a drug ring operating in Ventura, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino Counties. Detectives say they identified several vehicles making daily deliveries of drugs into Simi Valley and the surrounding areas.

On August 7, investigators working with the DEA served search warrants at multiple locations in Los Angeles County. They seized nearly 24 pounds of fentanyl, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

Four Los Angeles County men were arrested. They pleaded not guilty to a number of drug-related charges.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco