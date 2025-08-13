Four men arrested for large-scale drug-dealing operation in Ventura County

Four men have been arrested in connection with what prosecutors are calling a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Ventura County.

In March, Simi Valley Police received information about a drug ring operating in Ventura, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino Counties. Detectives say they identified several vehicles making daily deliveries of drugs into Simi Valley and the surrounding areas.

On August 7, investigators working with the DEA served search warrants at multiple locations in Los Angeles County. They seized nearly 24 pounds of fentanyl, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

Four Los Angeles County men were arrested. They pleaded not guilty to a number of drug-related charges.