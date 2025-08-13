Major Central Coast highway closed by Gifford Fire reopens

A major Central Coast highway has reopened after a week and a half long closure due to a wildfire.

Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama reopened Wednesday afternoon. It was closed August 1, after the Gifford Fire broke out about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria.

The fire burned on both sides of the highway.

Caltrans officials say while Highway 166 has reopened, repairs are continuing on parts of it. Motorists could experience delays of up to an hour, with one-way controlled traffic on some sections of the highway.