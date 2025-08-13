Almost there! Containment up to 97% on Canyon Fire in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

Final mopup efforts are underway on a wildfire which at one point triggered evacuations in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

As of Wednesday afternoon, containment us up to 97% on the Canyon Fire. The 5300 acre blaze started last Thursday just northeast of Piru. It forced the evacuation of the Lake Piru Recreation Area, and some ranch homes in the area.

The fire then rapidly moved northeast into Los Angeles County, where it led to evacuation orders for thousands of homes. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they reached neighborhoods in the Castaic area.

Two homes were destroyed, and five other structures were lost. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.